Billy Ray Cyrus sparks speculation Miley Cyrus is married

Bill Ray Cyrus shared a picture of Miley smiling in a white peasant dress against a mountain backdrop.

Billy Ray Cyrus has sparked speculation his daughter Miley has got married to actor Liam Hemsworth.

The country music singer posted a close-up picture of his camera attached to a tripod on Twitter on Thursday night (09Mar17). On the camera screen, Miley can be seen wearing a white peasant dress and smiling as she basks in the sun with her eyes closed. A mountain range can be seen in the background.

"I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus," he wrote in the caption.

He then fuelled the rumors by retweeting messages from fans asking if the picture indicated a wedding, including posts such as, "Did she get married....", "I saw this ans atuomatic thought wedding..(sic)" and "Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS."

The 24-year-old met the Australian actor on the set of 2010 movie The Last Song and they got engaged in 2012 but called it off in 2013.

They sparked rumours they had got back together at the start of 2016 and in October (16), Miley finally confirmed their engagement was back on during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed she only wears her gold and diamond sparkler because it makes Liam, 27, happy.

"This is really weird because this is like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don't look that good together because they kind of mix up, so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune (charm)," she said. "And he (Liam) is kind of like, 'What's going on?' I am like, 'This isn't really my aesthetic, but I'll wear it because you love me'."

Rumors of a wedding began swirling last year (16) when it was suggested they would get hitched in his home country of Australia but more recently, it was speculated they would have a Hindu wedding in the Himalayas this summer (17).

© Cover Media