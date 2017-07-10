Blac Chyna felt 'betrayed' by Rob Kardashian revenge porn scandal

Share

Rob Kardashian's "sweet and caring" nature was what first attracted Blac Chyna to him, she has revealed in her first interview about the reality star's revenge porn scandal.

Blac Chyna was left "devastated" and feeling "betrayed" after her on-off boyfriend Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit images of her on social media.

The 29-year-old reality star spoke for the first time about the revenge porn feud with Rob with U.S. TV show Good Morning America (GMA), with the interview airing in full on Monday (10Jul17). In excerpts from the chat, which were obtained by the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Chyna revealed just how much the scandal has affected her.

"I was devastated, of course. I'm like, 'How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?'" Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Rob, said during the interview. "And I'm like 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know. I just felt ... betrayed."

Chyna and Rob's public feud began after she sent him a photo of another man kissing her as part of a post on America's Independence Day holiday. He then shared the explicit pictures, which he claimed Chyna had sent him, before deleting them off his social media accounts - but not before they went viral. Rob also made a series of shocking allegations about his baby mama, including that she cheated on him while he was paying all her bills and had surgery to regain her pre-pregnancy figure after giving birth to Dream. Chyna, meanwhile, accused him of beating her during their relationship.

However, during the GMA interview, Chyna recalled what first attracted her to the sock designer at the start of their romance.

"First, what had first initially attracted me to Rob, he was very sweet. Very caring. I felt as though he just really needed, you know, help without somebody pointing their finger. 'Cause I know how that could be," she explained.

"And I felt like I was that friend that never, like, asked questions or judged him. And I was just always there for him. And that's what kinda, like, attracted me. We just had good times together. And what was the breaking point was when I actually let my guard down."

Chyna was joined for the interview by her attorney Lisa Bloom, who had taken to Twitter on Friday to reveal that the reality star would be seeking a restraining order against her ex in court on Monday.

