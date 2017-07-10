Blac Chyna granted restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Share

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular "regrets" the actions which led to the restraining order.

Reality TV star Rob Kardashian has been ordered to stay away from his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna amid new allegations of domestic violence.

Kim Kardashian's younger brother was slapped with the temporary restraining order on Monday (10Jul17), preventing him from contacting or going anywhere near the mother of his baby daughter Dream.

The ruling also bans him from posting any personal information about Chyna or photos online, after he shared numerous naked pictures of his ex on social media last week (ends07Jul17), when he accused her of cheating on him with multiple men.

Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, sought legal protection for her client after the model fired back and accused Rob of beating her during their troubled on/off relationship, which came to an end for good late last year (16).

In court papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Chyna detailed the reasons for her domestic violence restraining order request, claiming she is "terrified" of Rob because he owns a gun and has previously threatened to shoot himself, reports TMZ.com. She also alleged Rob physically attacked her twice in April (17), and told the court she feared his decision to expose her in the nude photo scandal "will lead to increased irrational behavior and that he might harm her in his anger".

After being granted the restraining order, Bloom declared the ruling a "complete and total victory".

"As we have said all along, revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse and is also a crime in California and 38 other states, and it's a civil wrong," she continued in a statement. "I have been very pleased to stand with Chyna and Walter (Mosley, co-counsel) on this important women's rights issue."

Rob, who did not attend Monday's hearing, did not object to the protective order request, and his attorney Robert Shapiro, who famously worked with the 30-year-old's late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr., on the O.J. Simpson murder case, insisted the nude photo controversy was "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets".

Addressing reporters after the ruling, he said, "Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only - whatever is in the best interest of the child."

The restraining order does not affect the former couple's joint custody arrangements for little Dream.

The news emerged hours after Chyna told ABC News she had felt "betrayed" by Rob and was "devastated" by his decision to share her intimate images with the world. Her pre-taped interview will be broadcast in full on Monday evening's Nightline.

