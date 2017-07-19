Blac Chyna: 'I'll never go back to Rob Kardashian'

Share

Blac Chyna is focusing on being "happy" in the wake of her ex Rob Kardashian's revenge porn scandal.

Blac Chyna has insisted there's "no turning back" when it comes to her romance with Rob Kardashian.

The former couple caused controversy when they started dating, given Chyna's relationship with ex Tyga, who was at the time dating Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner. And after more than a year of on-off dating, the pair finally called time on their romance last November (16), but hit headlines once again earlier this month, when Rob shared explicit pictures of Chyna online in a bid to seek revenge after she sent him a video of herself in bed with another man.

Chyna is currently exploring her legal options with regards to Rob's revenge porn attack, after being granted a restraining order against her ex, and while Rob and Chyna have worked through their issues in the past, particularly for the sake of their baby girl, the model insists this time their split is for good.

"(There's) no turning back," she insisted to People magazine of her relationship with Rob. "I’m glad I’m relieved of (Rob), but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?"

However, Chyna is doing her best to stay positive in the wake of the scandal. And she feels she has grown as a person through her dealings with Rob.

"I feel like God does certain things - not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she mused. "I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything."

She is now hoping her story will help inspire others, and is focusing on making herself and her children, including four-year-old son King Cairo, happy.

"I’m not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future,” the 29-year-old vowed. "First and foremost, I’m going to make myself happy because once I’m happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy."

