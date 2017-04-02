Blac Chyna loses petition to trademark Kardashian name - report

Share

Blac Chyna has been blocked from using the name Angela Renee Kardashian, according to a TMZ report.

According to TMZ.com, the reality TV star and model filed documents last May (16), around a month after her engagement to Rob Kardashian, to trademark what could be her future married name - Angela Renee Kardashian.

Now, the gossip website reports that Rob's sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, have been successful in blocking Chyna's petition to use the surname in her business pursuits, which were stated to include "entertainment services, television and movie appearances".

TMZ previously claimed that the court documents filed by the Kardashian sisters opposed Chyna using the family name, and that they alleged that her ability to use the moniker could cause them to "suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill".

They also added that Chyna was "deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity" of the Kardashian name.

Meanwhile, the news comes as Rob and Chyna appear to have rekindled their relationship, after apparently taking a break from each other back in February (17).

The estranged couple, who are parents to four-month-old daughter Dream, posted a series of loving Snapchat videos on Saturday (01Apr17). In one post, which featured Kendrick Lamar's Humble as the soundtrack, Chyna appears sitting on Rob's lap while singing to the camera.

In another post, the 28-year-old shows off her curves while dancing up to the reality star.

Dream is Rob's first child and Chyna's second - she is also mother to King Cairo, four, from her relationship with rapper Tyga, who is currently dating Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

