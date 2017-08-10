Blac Chyna mimes in lacy lingerie for rapper Belly's music video

Share

Blac Chyna makes jaws drop as she touches her body in Belly's new music video.

Blac Chyna flaunts her figure in white lingerie while miming in rapper Belly's new music video for P.O.P (Power of Pu**y)

The 29-year-old star wore revealing lacy underwear under a white fur-lined jacket in Belly's latest project, in which Chyna dances around and seductively rubs her body.

She shared a clip from the video on her Instagram page on Thursday (10Aug17), showing her mouthing along to the line, 'Power of pu**y', as she licks her lips.

"P.O.P. @belly," she captioned the steamy footage, while Belly himself also uploaded several clips tagging Director X, who helmed the video, and Chyna.

Viewers have been quick to link the lyrics to Chyna's bitter break-up from reality star and sock designer Rob Kardashian, who last month leaked explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter Dream. Editors at TMZ.com claim the words to Belly's track weren't inspired by Rob, but it seems Chyna did use some of the lines to her advantage.

At one point Belly raps, "She took you for everything, You let her do it again", and the blonde beauty winks at the camera.

She and Rob had an eventful relationship; they were engaged last April after just three months of dating then in May, Chyna announced she was expecting their little girl, who they welcomed in November. During this time the couple had already broken up and got back together several times, and their engagement appeared to come to an official end in December.

Speaking in an interview with People last month Chyna, who also has son King Cairo, four, with musician Tyga, the ex of Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner, insisted their split is for good after gaining a restraining order against Rob.

"(There's) no turning back," she said. "I’m glad I’m relieved of (Rob), but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?"

