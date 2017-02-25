Blac Chyna 'planning second baby despite Rob Kardashian split'

Share

Blac Chyna could be planning another baby to cement her place in the famous reality star family.

Blac Chyna is reportedly planning to expand her family.

Despite splitting from fiance Rob Kardashian earlier this month (Feb16), the model and reality TV star is allegedly keen to give baby daughter Dream, three months, a sibling.

The couple reportedly called time on their one-year relationship and engagement for good after Rob's issues and insecurities were blamed for Chyna's desire to end their romance. But at a recent photo shoot, Chyna was reportedly dropping hints that she may be pregnant, or if not, she is keen to be in the family way again.

"Everyone is wondering whether she's pregnant again," an insider told Britain’s Heat magazine. "She did a photoshoot with Rob a few weeks ago and was making comments about how fast their family was growing. She said it in this teasing way, like she had a secret she couldn't wait to spill."

The 28-year-old, who also has a son King, four, with rapper Tyga, who is now dating Rob's sister Kylie, also insisted on having a nude shoot, allegedly saying, "It would be her last chance for a while to get pictures of her with a flat stomach. It wouldn't be that big a surprise if she were pregnant. She's told everyone they will be trying for a baby ASAP."

The former couple has enjoyed an on-off relationship since they first started dating, and the split may indeed turn out to be temporary. However, another insider questioned the star’s motivations.

"Chyna knows another baby with Rob could firm up her position in the family," the source claims of the model's money-spinning relationship with the TV family. "Although she wants it to work out with Rob and would like them to have more kids, she also knows that it would make her future more secure within the entertainment industry.

"Another baby would guarantee her another few series of their reality show, Rob and Chyna," added the insider.

© Cover Media