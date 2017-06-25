Blac Chyna rear-ended in traffic accident

Posted by Cover Media on June 25, 2017 at 12:30 am
The model and entrepreneur has often posted images of her beloved luxury car.

Blac Chyna was rear-ended early Saturday morning (24Jun17) in Studio City, California.

The on-off girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, and mother of their baby daughter Dream, was driving her white Rolls Royce about 2:30am local time when her car was hit from behind.

Police officials and emergency medical personnel attended the scene and Blac Chyna was spotted inside an ambulance where her condition was monitored for close to 45 minutes.

She was deemed stable enough that she did not need to be transported to the hospital and was picked up from the scene by a friend in another car.

The driver whose vehicle rear-ended her was seen taking a field sobriety test and a statement released by a representative for Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, on Saturday suggests the driver was not drunk.

"She was rear ended by an out-of-town driver at a stop light," the statement reads. "Police did a sobriety test on driver who was a white female. She passed. The officer believes she was lost. Chyna and her friends were shaken up."

The model and frequent hip-hop video star has often featured her beloved high-end car on social media. In January (17), she posed next to an unidentified friend who stood beside another white Rolls Royce and captioned the image: “I know what I said”.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Chyna and Rob Kardashian's romance may be back on again after the pair were spotted at Disneyland, California on Father's Day (18Jun17) with seven-month-old Dream.

Chyna also reportedly gifted Rob a Louis Vuitton bag, a customized Los Angeles Dodgers hat, sneakers and a bouquet of white and blue roses decorated with an R for Rob.

Neither Chyna nor Rob has yet commented on the current status of their relationship or the accident.

