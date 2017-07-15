Blac Chyna steps up security after safety fears - report

Share

Blac Chyna has allegedly hired four extra bodyguards to protect her at a planned personal appearance in an Atlanta nightclub.

Blac Chyna has reportedly taken on more personal security after fearing for her own safety following ex-lover Ferrari's recent behavior.

Chyna is said to be worried that rapper Ferrari True, who she recently had a short relationship with, may cause trouble at her upcoming club appearance at the Medusa Restaurant & Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night (15Jul17).

Earlier this week, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance had her lawyer Lisa Bloom issue Ferrari with a warning when she feared he would copy Rob, the father of her eight-month-old daughter Dream, and post revenge porn online after their brief fling. The rapper had already posted a covered-up picture of the pair in bed together, and she is now concerned he could go one step further and copy Rob by uploading more revealing and intimate photos.

According to the editors at TMZ, Chyna is scared by his recent actions and doesn't want him anywhere near her.

The source revealed that the 29-year-old had hired an additional four bodyguards to accompany her to the party in Atlanta.

Over the past week, Ferrari has bombarded Chyna with calls and texts and she has become increasingly concerned, especially after his recent interview on TMZ.

Speaking on camera, he said he believed lawyers were controlling Chyna and he was unsure as to whether they still had a relationship or not. Although the insider claims the couple have officially called it quits.

The owner of Medusa Restaurant & Lounge added to TMZ that the rapper will be declined entry to the club and will not be allowed on to the premises at any time during Chyna’s appearance as per her request.

