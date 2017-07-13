Blac Chyna threw a fit after being turned away from pre-ESPYs party - report

Share

Blac Chyna is taking "the classier route" when it comes to responding to online haters.

Blac Chyna reportedly "threw a fit" when she was turned away from an exclusive pre-ESPY Awards party on Wednesday night (12Jul17).

The reality TV star, who has been hitting headlines recently due to her revenge porn feud with ex Rob Kardashian, apparently tried to get into the Body at ESPYs party at Avalon Hollywood.

However, while stars such as Lamar Odom and Lindsey Vonn were inside the venue partying away, organisers are said to have turned Chyna away due to her "bad attitude".

“They didn’t let her in because she wasn’t on the list and had a bad attitude,” a source told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, adding that she "threw a fit" when she was turned away on the door.

Chyna's representatives did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six.

The Rob & Chyna star's attempt to crash the party came days after she was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob which prevents him from contacting her or posting anything about her online.

Other than one response to Rob when he began his social media tirade, Chyna, who shares eight-month-old daughter Dream with her ex, stayed silent in the face of his allegations, which included claims she cheated on him and got surgery to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

And she explained in a new interview with Us Weekly magazine that she is trying to take "the classier route", by no longer responding to online haters.

"I feel like the more I share, the more relatable I am," she said. "I don't care how somebody looks at me or their feelings. I know how I am. I know how I treat my friends and family and kids and that's all I'm worried about.

"You have some people that's weak and you have some people that's strong... I consider myself a very strong person."

© Cover Media