Blac Chyna undergoes retro makeover with bold red hairdo

Shakira and Lady Gaga have also undergone makeovers, and showed off their new hairdos on social media over the weekend.

Blac Chyna has showed off a retro-inspired look and bold new red hairdo.

The American star has had a turbulent couple of months, with her on-off relationship with Rob Kardashian recently coming to end after he posted several explicit pictures of her on social media as retaliation for a clip she sent him of herself in bed with another man.

But Chyna appears to be dealing with the breakup by treating herself to a makeover, and stepped out in Hollywood over the weekend (29-30Jul17) with flowing scarlet-hued extensions which she tied with a black and white polka dot bandanna.

Chyna matched her bright hair with similarly eye-catching make-up, including false eyelashes and a swipe of black lipstick, and the 29-year-opted for a black bodysuit and polka dot trousers with ruffle details from Shane Justin Collection.

And it appears that Chyna isn't the only one experimenting with red hair, as Shakira also was spotted with strawberry-coloured locks at a music video shoot.

The Colombian singer ditched her bright blonde locks for red hair while filming the clips for Perro Fiel alongside Nicky Jam on Saturday, and took to social media to share several snaps of her fun look.

"Redheads have more fun," she captioned one snap showing her in a black crop top and matching baseball cap, but didn't clarify whether her hair color is permanent or simply a wig.

Meanwhile, style chameleon Lady Gaga has opted to hit the dye bottle too.

The Bad Romance hitmaker uploaded a photo to her Instagram page showing her with a blend of green, turquoise, and blonde shades, as well as hints of peach, orange, and pink.

According to her caption, the look was courtesy of stylist Frederic Aspiras, and her ruby red lips were created by make-up artist Sarah Nicole Tanno.

