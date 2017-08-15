Blac Chyna: 'Wigs reflect my mood'

Share

Blac Chyna has previously showed fans her wardrobe dedicated to her vast array of wigs.

Blac Chyna chooses her wig depending on her mood.

The star, who rose to fame when she started dating rapper Tyga in 2011, has sported everything from a fiery red hue to multi-coloured unicorn hair, and seemingly changes up her tresses on a daily basis.

Talking to Us Weekly about her hair habit, Blac says she chooses the shade and style to align with her mood.

“If I'm feeling feisty, I'm gonna put on a red wig. If I'm feeling like a Barbie girl, I'm gonna throw that blonde wig on,” she shrugged.

The 29-year-old previously showed off her vast wig collection on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her hair secret. In the video, the mother-of-two, who has son King Cairo with Tyga and daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, filmed her closet dedicated to her wigs, which was filled with more than 30 different hair pieces.

Blac is no stranger to sharing her beauty secrets online, and in recent days has posted about Insta Curve’s Secret Sauna Vest and Teami Blends tea.

Talking about the latter, Blac promised her 13.3 million followers that she wasn’t promoting a brand she didn’t genuinely believe in and use.

“Ladies, there has been a lot of talk about my lifestyle lately. I want you to know that I work hard for my body,” she wrote. “I work out and I eat as healthy as I can. I have to put you on to one of my secret products!! @teamiblends detox (colon) is one of the best products ive used to get rid of my bloating. Those of you who follow me know that I use it for real!!!!. No ads here.”

