Blake Lively open to Gossip Girl revival

Blake Lively would do a grown-up version of Gossip Girl if it made sense.

Blake Lively is open to the possibility of returning to U.S. TV series Gossip Girl for a short-term revival.

The 29-year-old found fame played Serena van der Woodsen in the teen drama, which ran from 2007 to 2012. And while she has no intention of going back to the show for another long-term run, she would consider reuniting with co-stars including Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick for a one-off grown-up version of the show.

"Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much," she told Variety.com. "But I’ve just learned in life you never say never. I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did.

"But would I do that? Who knows - if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City."

Since the show ended, Blake has starred in movies such as Savages, The Shallows and The Age of Adaline and got married to Green Lantern co-star Ryan Reynolds, the father of their two children James, two, and Ines, who was born in September (16).

She admits she would consider going back to the small screen as she is a big fan of recent shows including Stranger Things and Westworld but would be very selective about the series, explaining, "I would only want to be in a show that I would want to watch."

She adds that now she's a mother, she only signs on for parts she really loves and characters she connects with, regardless of the film's budget and if the role is big or small. Blake also reveals she would to direct one day once her children are older.

© Cover Media