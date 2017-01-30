Blake Lively's sister coos about actress' parenting skills

Blake Lively's sister coos about actress' parenting skills
Blake Lively
Posted by Cover Media on January 30, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The Rush Hour actress insists brother-in-law Ryan Reynolds is a great dad too.

Blake Lively's big sister Robyn has heaped praise on the Savages star's parenting skills, insisting she's "the best".

The 44-year-old Rush Hour star, who is a mom of three, insists her 29-year-old sibling is a fantastic mother to daughters James, two, and three-month-old Ines.

"She has my children and I have her children... She's the best," Robyn tells Entertainment Tonight.

The elder Lively sister admits Blake did turn to her for a little mom advice when she first fell pregnant.

"What I have told her is just to (not) feed them and water them too much because they grow up too quickly," the Teen Witch actress joked. "Just cherish and savor."

Robyn also has high praise for Blake's husband, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, insisting, "He's amazing too".

"They're so great, and they protect their little family and they're normal," she raved. "Their family is everything and I'm so proud of them... They kept their sense of normality and that's amazing."

Last year (July16), Blake told Marie Claire that giving their children as normal a life as possible is hugely important to both she and her husband of four years.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish,” she revealed.

However, the Lively-Reynolds kids' aunt thinks there's at least one other star in the family - her older niece James, who almost stole the show at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year (Dec16).

"I'm telling you, look out," she laughed.

