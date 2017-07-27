Blake Lively speaks out against President Donald Trump's transgender military ban

Share

Blake Lively has become the latest celebrity to slam U.S. President Donald Trump following his new ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

The Shallows actress took to Instagram to post a message of support to transgender U.S. troops after President Trump announced his decision on Wednesday (26Jul17).

"THIS is America," she wrote. "WE the people. ALL THE PEOPLE. Today I stand with our fellow citizens. No human being is a burden. I believe in equality. In freedom. In opportunity. In kindness, acceptance, and fairness. I believe in this country..."

Lively was mostly praised for her message, but she also received criticism from her followers, and when one Instagram user threatened to un-follow her on the social media site, she turned on him.

"I choose love," she continued. "That's the only thing that we all have. It is peace. It is happiness. Not follows or unfollows. I wish happiness for you. And I hope you find that your heart has a bigger capacity than you give it credit for. I know it does."

Lively is not the only celebrity to speak out against the ban - Lady Gaga, transgender actress Laverne Cox, and one-time Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner have also slammed the U.S. leader over the policy.

"Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already?," Gaga tweeted. "Within the Trans Community are many also who are strong & brave. They should be able to serve if they wish. To have honor if they do."

"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us," Jenner added. "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

