Blake Lively wants to show ‘complicated’ women on screen

Actress Blake Lively is grateful to still be in contact with her The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars - America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel.

Blake Lively is determined to show diverse and complicated women on screen.

The actress rose to fame after starring as Serena van der Woodsen in the TV series Gossip Girl, and has since appeared in female-focused films such as The Age of Adaline and The Shadows.

Blake is now gearing up to appear in crime drama The Husband's Secret and spy thriller The Rhythm Section, and wants to portray women who aren’t complicated simply because they’re “damaged”.

“I think that onscreen—at least in the mainstream—complicated women are black and white,” she told Glamour magazine. “They’re villains, or they’re heroic. And that’s just not real life…. We all have a lightness, and we all have darkness, and we all have plenty of shades in between.”

The blonde beauty is not only lined up to star as Cecilia Fitzpatrick in The Husband's Secret but is set to act as a producer. And Blake is thrilled to be part of the project, which is based on Liane Moriarty’s book about how the lives of three women all come crumbling down after one discovers a letter written by her husband.

“It’s a little bit pulpy; that makes it really fun. And there are a bunch of women at the center of it—strong women, flawed women. Any day you employ women, to me, is a good day,” she shared.

And when it comes to finding support for her own family life and career, Blake knows that she can always call on her The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars; America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, for advice.

“I’m grateful we are still friends. They’re three of my very best friends and role models. They’re so artistic, and they’re activists. They’re wives, and most of us are mothers. They’re producers, directors, and writers. They’re not limited. They’re unlimited.”

