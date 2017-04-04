Blake Shelton recognizes tune from Gwen Stefani's 'make out playlist' on The Voice

Share

Adam Levine pretended to vomit after he heard about Gwen Stefani's playlist.

Gwen Stefani was left red-faced after boyfriend Blake Shelton recognized a song from her "make out playlist" during Monday night's (03Apr17) episode of The Voice.

The country crooner has been dating the No Doubt frontwoman since 2015, and their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. But they may have ended up revealing a bit too much about their romance on the Knockout Round episode of the U.S. TV talent show, after contestant Hunter Plake performed Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is.

“You took a song that’s actually on my make out playlist,” Gwen said afterwards, before Blake chimed in: "I told you I knew that song!"

The revelation didn't go down too well with fellow judge Adam Levine, who exclaimed "Ew!" and pretended to vomit, while Alicia Keys was more positive and told the blonde beauty: "That’s cute Gwen!”

The Voice has a lot to do with Blake and Gwen's relationship as they met there in late 2015 after their subsequent marriage splits - Blake from Miranda Lambert and Gwen from Gavin Rossdale - and quickly found there was a spark between them.

During newly released outtakes from the set of the U.S. talent show, Alicia suggested a proposal on air would be good for ratings and Gwen seemed up for it by laughing and responding, "That would be my dream come true!"

Blake previously revealed he couldn't have imagined falling in love so quickly following the end of his marriage to fellow country singer Miranda, but couldn't resist "good human being" Gwen.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December (16), the Honey Bee singer said, "It's been just an eye-opener to be with somebody like her... You think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, (but) she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life.

"It's been good for me to be with somebody that's so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart. And she's hot!"

© Cover Media