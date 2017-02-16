Blake Shelton's fear of roller coasters surprised Gwen Stefani

Share

Blake Shelton is "quite miserable" when he's in Los Angeles, according to girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani had to think twice about her relationship with Blake Shelton when she discovered he hates roller coasters.

The 47-year-old singer started dating her fellow The Voice coach Blake in November 2015, and the pair frequently gush about each other in interviews. Shortly after they embarked on their romance, Gwen discovered that country singer Blake had never been to Disneyland - a fact she quickly decided to rectify.

However, once at the theme park, Gwen found out that Blake, 40, is not a fan of high-octane rides - which she joked was nearly a "deal breaker" for their romance.

"I took him to Disneyland - he'd never been to Disneyland," Gwen said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (15Feb17). "I was like, 'Your life is not even complete yet, what are you doing?' But yeah, we went and it was crazy, it was like a billion people there.

"He won't do the roller coasters...That was literally almost a deal breaker for me, I was like, 'I don't know, weird!'"

Gwen did manage to convince Blake to join her on the Matterhorn Bobsleds, but admitted his 6ft 4in stature caused problems with the ride's small carriages.

While the No Doubt co-founder is used to being in the spotlight, Blake is less familiar with the celebrity side of his job - which has drastically increased since the couple began their relationship.

One of the last times he appeared on Jimmy's show, the talk show host made Blake try sushi for the first time. After watching the clip, Gwen decided she wanted to go for sushi, but was unprepared for just how much the video would have an impact on their outing.

"We walked into the sushi restaurant and literally the entire restaurant stood up and was like (pointing) 'Blake!' It was like the whole world had just watched it. I felt so bad because he really is a country boy - he does not like going out!" she laughed.

And when Jimmy asked Gwen if her beau is comfortable in Los Angeles, she replied: "No, actually. Not at all, and I think he's quite miserable when he's not in the woods or somewhere like, in camo. He really likes to be camouflaged."

