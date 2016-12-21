Blink-182 overwhelmed by first-ever Grammy nomination

Share

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker never dreamed his band would be nominated for a Grammy Award.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker still can't believe they've been nominated for their first-ever Grammy Award.

The rockers dropped their seventh record, titled California, in July (16). It is the first album to feature Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who replaced former member Tom DeLonge.

Their new material has gone down a hit with fans and has scooped them a nod for the Best Rock Album at the 2017 Grammys, marking the first time the musicians are up for the accolade.

"It is a great feeling to be nominated for a Grammy. It's something I never envisioned was even possible and to have that happen at the end of this year is a huge honor, so gratifying, so amazing," Mark gushed to Billboard.

"It's unbelievable," Travis added. "It's not even something we could have dreamed of. Years ago I was very OK with just being able to play the Grammys with other artists... Then for this, for the band I've played in for almost the last 20 years to get nominated, just being nominated I feel like we've won, it doesn't matter if we win. It's just awesome."

Travis has drummed during various performances at the event over the years, such as with rappers Eminem, Lil Wayne and Drake in 2010 and Pitbull, Robin Thicke and Joe Perry earlier this year (16).

The group toured before California was released, though a few songs had been leaked by the time they were on the road. But that didn't dampen the group’s spirits, with Travis insisting it actually boosted their morale when on stage.

"I think that's the biggest compliment and reassurance is we'd play our set and people would be screaming and it'd be something like, 'Play more new s**t,'" he smiled. "That was when we really knew that we won and made an incredible album, when fans that had been with us for years and years came out on this tour and would request more new material."

© Cover Media