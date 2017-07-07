Bobby Brown marks daughter Bobbi Kristina's death with women's charity plea

Share

Bobby Brown has urged fans to honor his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown by helping a shelter for victims of domestic violence set up in her memory.

Bobby posted the tribute, featuring an artistic portrait of Bobbi Kristina, his daughter by first wife Whitney Houston, on Instagram just weeks ahead of the second anniversary of her death aged just 22 on 26 July 2015.

She had been placed in a medically induced coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia in January 2015.

"My Angel My (heart emoji)," Bobby wrote on the social media site. "FOLLOW @bobbikristinaserenityhouse and join the movement."

Bobby announced his plans to fund Bobbi Kristina House, a non-profit organization which will offer housing and counselling to female victims of domestic violence and their children, earlier this year (17) on what would've been his daughter's 24th birthday.

Coroners ruled Bobbi Kristina died from a combination of drugs and drowning.

However her boyfriend Nick Gordon was found civilly liable for her death and was ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina's estate officials more than $36 million (£28.4 million).

Nick has been accused of assaulting his late girlfriend and giving her a "toxic cocktail" of substances, which made her fall unconscious in the bathtub. He has always maintained his innocence.

Bobbi Kristina's death had alarming echoes of her mother Whitney Houston's passing, as in 2012 the singer was found dead in the bathtub in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California.

The official coroner's report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

