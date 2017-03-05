Bobby Brown urges fans to combat domestic violence on late daughter Bobbi Kristina's birthday

Share

The R&B hitmaker continues to mourn the loss of his child.

Singer Bobby Brown has urged fans to fight against domestic violence in honor of his late daughter Bobbi Kristina.

The 48-year-old My Prerogative hitmaker lost his baby girl in July, 2015, when she died while in a medically induced coma at a hospice, several months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January (15) at the Georgia home she shared with then-boyfriend Nick Gordon.

Gordon was ultimately deemed responsible for her demise after losing a wrongful death lawsuit brought against him by Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina's estate. In court Gordon was accused of physical abuse and providing the late aspiring singer with a "toxic cocktail" of substances that rendered her unconscious the night she passed away.

And on Saturday (04Mar17) Bobbi Kristina's dad Bobby honored her memory on Twitter by asking fans to donate to the domestic violence charity he set up in her name.

"Please go to our new website http://www.Bobbikristinasereintyhouse.org and help honor her today and everyday. #stopdomesticviolence," he tweeted on what would have been Bobbi Kristina's 24th birthday.

"TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL," the 48-year-old R&B hitmaker added, posting several sweet pictures of his daughter.

Bobbi Kristina's former flame Nick was hit with a court order to pay $36 million to her estate by a judge in September (16), despite his repeated denial of abuse accusations.

Bobbi Kristina died at the age of 22 nearly three years after her singer mother Whitney Houston passed away on 11 February, 2012. The iconic I Will Always Love You chart-topper passed on at 48 after drowning in a bathtub in a hotel room at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, just one day before the Grammy Awards.

