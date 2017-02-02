Bobby Cannavale marks baby boy's first birthday with rare photo

Bobby Cannavale marks baby boy's first birthday with rare photo
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Posted by Cover Media on February 2, 2017 at 12:30 am
The stars have made an effort to keep little Rocco's face out of the public eye.

Actor Bobby Cannavale has celebrated his baby boy's first birthday by sharing a rare full-face photo of father and son on a beach in Australia.

The former Boardwalk Empire star welcomed his first child with actress Rose Byrne last year (16), but the couple has gone to great lengths to keep little Rocco out of the spotlight, with Bobby frequently posting social media images of their kid with his face partially shielded from full view to protect his privacy.

However, Bobby couldn't hide his pride on Wednesday (01Feb17) as he shared a shot of himself cuddling up to Rocco as they enjoyed a day at the beach in Rose's native Australia.

He captioned the snap, "Happy Birthday my beautiful boy".

Bobby and Rose began dating in 2012, and they have recently been dogged by rumors suggesting they are heading down the aisle, after the Bridesmaids star was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger in November (16).

Representatives for the actors have remained silent on the speculation, but the couple has been enjoying life as a family of three.

The actress previously opened up about adjusting to life as a new mom, admitting she rarely left home in the first few months after Rocco's birth because she was so exhausted.

However, she was grateful to have Bobby by her side as she has learned a great deal about parenting from her man.

"He's terrific," she smiled to news.com.au in May (16). "He has a 21-year old (from a former marriage) so this is old hat to him. And I have to say, having someone who's already a parent is great because this is all very, very new to me. So I'm just taking tips from him."

© Cover Media

Related news

Bryan Cranston misquoted Lyndon B. Johnson during SAGs acceptance speech

Posted on 01/02/2017
Bryan Cranston believes actors should be allowed to speak out about politics.

Kelly Macdonald considers Ewan McGregor her 'first screen love'

Posted on 01/02/2017
Kelly Macdonald was as "annoyingly nervous" when she stepped onto the T2 Trainspotting set as she had been while filming the original film 20 years ago.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The Price Family Photo Album

All photo albums

Facebook