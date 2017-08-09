Bongo taps Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes for campaign

Share

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes pose up a storm in the latest adverts for denim brand Bongo.

The two actresses and real-life friends appear in the denim brand's fall 17 campaign, titled Bongo BFFs (best friends forever), following in the footsteps of other Bongo stars including Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Vanessa Hudgens.

In one shot Lili, 20, rocks a white embroidered blouse with bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, while in another shot both she and Camila, 23, stand on the front seats of a convertible. With the Californian desert as a backdrop, Lili wears a floral shirt and jeans while her co-star dons a dark patterned blouse with jeans and gold ankle boots.

"This campaign is all about female friendships that are positive, which is something that we continue to promote on our show and also Lili and I have gotten very close through this whole experience of being on the show together," Camila told WWD of the collaboration. "These confident, carefree women are something we endorse and want to be a part of."

Both actresses have soared to fame thanks to hit Netflix series Riverdale, based on the characters from the Archie Comics.

It helped that Camila has long been a fan of Bongo and even kept snippets from previous campaigns featuring Spring Breakers beauty Vanessa and TV personality Nicole Richie.

"We both grew up with the brand and we found the girls that have done it before us to be very inspirational," Camila smiled. "So we felt honored to do it ourselves. The concept behind showing this raw, unfiltered version of ourselves, which is the way our shoot is styled, is very cool and different from our show, which is very stylized and dramatic."

She also noted that fans will get to see a "clearer vision" of her and Lili, who play Veronica and Betty in Riverdale.

The campaign, helmed by photographer Matt Jones, drops on social media platforms on Wednesday (09Aug17).

