Boss ambassador Chris Hemsworth sits front row at label's New York show

Chris Hemsworth
Posted by Cover Media on July 12, 2017 at 4:00 am
Alexander Skarsgard, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells were also in attendance.

Chris Hemsworth brought his signature laid-back Aussie style to his first official outing as a Hugo Boss brand ambassador.

The hunky actor got suited and booted for the Boss show as part of New York Fashion Week: Men’s on Tuesday (11Jul17), choosing a bold blue suit which he teamed with a partly unbuttoned tight white shirt. He finished the look off with a smart white pocket square, black shoes, and a black belt.

The 33-year-old was joined in the front row by actors Alexander Skarsgard, who went for a double-breasted gray suit, Matt Bomer, in an olive green suit and gray polo shirt, and Girls star Andrew Rannells, who added white sneakers to his pale gray tailored look.

“So excited to see the @HUGOBOSS men's Spring /Summer 218 show today!” The Nice Guys star Matt tweeted en route to the catwalk show.

Sebastian Stan also took in the new season styles, and looked dapper in a navy suit and white T-shirt combo.

“Thank you @hugoboss for having attend the show today. #topgun ready #thisisboss #nyfw,” Sebastian wrote on Instagram.

It was announced on Monday that Thor actor Chris is the new face of the Boss Bottled fragrance.

In a statement to Business of Fashion, the Australian star called the German luxury label an “iconic brand” and said the fashion house’s core qualities aligned with his own way of thinking.

“The campaign is a very positive message of compassion and commitment. It talks about success and chasing your dreams, but doing that with integrity and honesty,” he listed.

Chris’ campaign drops this fall.

Theo James, Jared Leto, and Ryan Reynolds have all previously posed for Boss.

© Cover Media

