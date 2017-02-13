Boy George recalls awkward encounters with John Travolta and Prince

Share

Boy George couldn't believe Sammy Davis Jr. recognised him when they met back in 1983.

Boy George missed out on meeting showbiz legends John Travolta and Prince because he was too shy to speak to them.

The former Culture Club frontman has met countless A-listers throughout his life, from Arnold Schwarzenegger to his idol David Bowie, who George has inked on his right arm. However when presented with opportunities to meet Pulp Fiction's Travolta and music icon Prince, the star admits the encounters didn't quite go to plan.

“I once rode in an elevator in Boston with John Travolta but I couldn’t speak to him. I was too embarrassed! He was staring at me and I was staring at him and I thought, ‘I wonder if he knows who I am?’” he recalled to Us Weekly as part of its 25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me article.

“I once sat with Prince for 15 minutes at a Versace fashion show, and he didn’t say a word! I never met him again.”

The 55-year-old wasn’t lost for words when he spent some one-on-one time with singing sensation Diana Ross though, who he reveals came to his hotel room in the 1980s to try on clothes.

But there’s one A-list meeting which stands out for for the Karma Chameleon hitmaker as it was someone he didn’t expect to recognize him.

“Out of anyone, I was the most excited to meet Sammy Davis Jr. It was at the Apollo Theater in 1983,” he gushed of the late American entertainer. “I said, ‘I can’t believe you know who I am!” He said, “Of course I do! You’re everywhere!’”

During his candid chat with Us Weekly, George also confessed he owns a staggering 200 hats, has a weakness for bread and having flown so much for his job he now has “a fear of not flying”.

© Cover Media