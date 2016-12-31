Boy George & Vince Neil clash on reality TV show

Boy George
Posted by Cover Media on December 31, 2016 at 12:30 am
The odd couple was tasked with creating a new song as part of a challenge for the show.

Boy George and rocker Vince Neil clashed in the studio while filming reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice over the former Motley Crue star's drinking.

The Culture Club singer, who is a recovering drug addict, took exception to Neil's boozing as they attempted to record a new song as part of a challenge for the show, which debuts next week (02Jan17), and he let new Apprentice boss Arnold Schwarzenegger know just how he felt in a new clip.

"I was complaining about him drinking in the studio," the Karma Chameleon star told Arnie. "I just didn’t want to be around that."

His outburst prompted a quick response from Neil, who fired back, saying: "I'm way over 21."

The odd couple will be joined on the new show by comedian Jon Lovitz, singer Carnie Wilson, and former football stars Eric Dickerson and Ricky Williams, among others.

Schwarzenegger replaces Donald Trump as the show's host. Trump stepped down during his run for President.

Meanwhile, it has been almost exactly a year since Neil walked offstage after Motley Crue's final show in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve, 2015. He has had an eventful 2016 after fighting with a woman at the Aria hotel and casino in Las Vegas in the spring (16).

The rock star pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery in October (16) to avoid a spell behind bars. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to undergo impulse control counseling.

The woman is also suing Neil for over $150,000.

© Cover Media

