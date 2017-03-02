Brad Pitt has 'been texting' ex-wife Jennifer Aniston - report

Share

Brad Pitt reportedly tracked ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's cellphone number down through a "tangled web of contacts" to wish her a happy birthday.

Brad Pitt and ex Jennifer Aniston have reportedly "been texting" amid his split from wife Angelina Jolie.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and former Friends star Jennifer divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, with Brad's chemistry with Angelina in 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith thought to be part of the reason they split. Brad started dating Angelina shortly after his divorce from Jennifer, but now he and Angelina have split, he has apparently managed to get back in touch with his ex-wife.

According to Us Weekly, Brad tracked down Jennifer's cell phone number through a "tangled web of contacts" so that he could wish her a happy birthday on 11 February (17).

"They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday," the source added.

But since then, the former couple's messages are said to have taken a more serious turn, with Brad apparently confiding in his ex spouse about his feelings as his very public battle with Angelina over their divorce and custody of their six children continues.

"(Brad) has confided in Jen," the source continued. "Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past."

Jennifer is now happily married to actor Justin Theroux, who whisked her away on a private jet to spend her birthday and Valentine's Day (14Feb17) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

And the insider added that Justin has no qualms over Jennifer and Brad being back in touch.

"Justin is OK with them being friends,” the source concluded. "(He knows) Jen just wants to be nice."

There has been much speculation over the years about when Brad's relationship with Angelina began, and whether it started before he officially split from Jennifer.

Brad admitted during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2008 that he had fallen in love with Angelina while they were shooting Mr. & Mrs. Smith in May, 2004 - seven months before he and Jennifer announced their split.

Asked to name his favorite movie that he has starred in, Brad cited the action thriller, before explaining: "Because you know... six kids. Because I fell in love."

His remark came after Angelina had previously made a similar revelation in an interview with the New York Times, saying of her children eventually watching the movie: "Not a lot of people get to see a movie where their parents fell in love."

