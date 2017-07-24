Brad Pitt joins Frank Ocean for FYF Fest set

Brad Pitt joins Frank Ocean for FYF Fest set
Brad Pitt
Posted by Cover Media on July 24, 2017 at 12:30 am
The actor raved about the singer's emotional tunes during a GQ magazine interview.

Brad Pitt became the unlikely star of singer Frank Ocean's FYF Fest set on Saturday (22Jul17), when he featured in a surprise performance art piece.

The R&B star invited Pitt to be a part of his headlining gig at the Los Angeles music festival after learning the Inglourious Basterds star was a big fan, and the actor seemed to be happy to get involved.

As Ocean tackled Stevie Wonder's rendition of The Carpenters' classic Close to You, which merged into a cover of the Jackson 5 hit Never Can Say Goodbye, footage of Pitt on a cell phone played on the giant video screens onstage, making it seem as if the musician was serenading him on the other end of the line.

Pitt was actually filmed seated on the side of the stage for the appearance, during which he occasionally pretended to respond to the artist, reports RollingStone.com.

At the end of the performance, Frank gave the movie star a special shout out, telling the audience, "This is for our good friend."

The show took place months after Pitt explained how he had recently discovered Ocean's music, admitting the emotional tunes had helped him come to terms with his 2016 split from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

"I just got R&B for the first time," he shared with GQ magazine. "R&B comes from great pain, but it's a celebration. To me, it's embracing what's left."

Brad became a great admirer of Ocean and his music, telling the men's magazine: "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one (song)."

© Cover Media

Related news

Angelina Jolie allows her children to pick her perfumes

Posted on 09/07/2017
Actress Angelina Jolie keeps her make-up kit stocked with concealer, perfume and mascara.

Angelina Jolie prefers to wear 'earthy' fragrances

Posted on 10/07/2017
Actress Angelina Jolie uses "rich oils" to moisturise her face and body.

Angelina Jolie unveils Namibian animal sanctuary named after daughter Shiloh

Posted on 13/07/2017
The actress traveled to the nation after spending World Refugee Day in Kenya.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 amazing Leaning Tower of Pisa pictures

All photo albums

Facebook