Brad Pitt's lawyers file new motion to seal custody records
Posted by Cover Media on December 22, 2016 at 8:30 pm
The actor called for an emergency hearing earlier this month (Dec16).

Brad Pitt's lawyers have filed another motion to seal all paperwork relating to his custody agreement with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

The Inglourious Basterds star reached a settlement over the custody of his six children with Jolie in November (16), weeks after confirming their split in September (16). Details about the terms of the deal soon leaked, revealing Angelina would have primary care of the kids, with Brad allowed visitation monitored by a therapist.

He must also submit to random drug and alcohol tests at least four times a month, while the former couple agreed to attend family therapy sessions with its brood, too.

The settlement was made official earlier this month (Dec16) when a Los Angeles judge signed off on the documents, but Brad wanted to seal the papers - and all future information related to the ongoing court case - from public view. He subsequently filed a request for an emergency hearing in a family court, but Los Angeles Superior Court judge Richard J. Burdge, Jr. shot down the motion in a written order, in which he declined to address the petition on an expedited basis.

On Thursday (22Dec16), lawyers for the actor headed back to court to file a similar motion, although this time they did not call for urgent attention.

In the legal filing, Pitt's attorneys argue the publication of "the names of (the children's) therapists and other mental health professionals," is in violation of a previous agreement between the exes regarding their family's privacy, according to NBC News.

"(Jolie) appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest," the papers read. "She exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals."

The Salt star has yet to respond to the motion, but a hearing is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles Superior Court next month (Jan17).

