Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk host Los Angeles baby shower - report

Share

The stars are rumored to be engaged as they prepare to become parents.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly celebrated the impending birth of their first child with a low-key baby shower in Los Angeles.

The famously-private couple still has yet to comment on the pregnancy rumors, which first began swirling in November (16), but a source tells E! News the stars recently marked the impending arrival of their child with loved ones.

"(Irina) had a beautiful baby shower this month in L.A.," the insider says, revealing the American Hustle actor was also present for the casual bash. "Bradley was hanging with his mother, making sure everything went smoothly. He is always very chill and relaxed."

Guests were treated to finger foods as model Irina was showered with "adorable" gifts for the baby.

"(She received) many designer outfits and toys, all with an expensive price point," adds the source. "She was smiling ear to ear during the whole occasion. (It was) more perfect than she could've imagined."

The pregnancy also appears to have brought the couple closer than ever before.

"Irina and Bradley are doing really well," the insider continues. "Bradley has been helping Irina and been going with her to doctor appointments and being by her side through this whole pregnancy. He is as excited as she is to be a parent."

It is not known when Irina is due, but she and The Hangover star will have plenty to celebrate as they mark their second anniversary this spring (17) after going public with their romance in April, 2015.

Recent reports also suggested Bradley had proposed to Irina, after she was photographed out in Los Angeles in December (16) wearing an emerald and diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

The engagement speculation emerged weeks after Irina appeared to go out of her way to shield her stomach from full view while walking the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France on 30 November (16).

© Cover Media