Bradley Cooper's newborn is a girl - report

The actor and his rumored fiancee have always kept their romance under wraps.

Bradley Cooper's first child is a baby girl named Lea, according to a new report.

The American Hustle star and his supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk hit headlines on Sunday (09Apr17), when it was claimed the famously-private couple had quietly welcomed its first child together earlier this month (Apr17).

Now a source has shared the baby's sex and name with E! News, revealing Bradley and Irina are proud parents to a daughter called Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

"They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," said the insider.

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the new arrival, but the family of three was reportedly spotted out for a stroll along Venice Beach in California over the weekend (08-09Apr17), when Bradley and Irina stopped for a sweet treat at Jeni's Ice Cream Shop.

The new dad and daughter were not caught on camera, but Irina was snapped out in public for the first time since the news of the baby's birth broke. In the images, the Russian beauty dressed down in a black sweater and matching pants, completing her look with dark sunglasses and a black purse, as well as an emerald sparkler on her left ring finger.

Irina debuted the jewel during a Los Angeles shopping trip in December (16), sparking rumors of an engagement, but neither she nor her man have spoken out about the wedding speculation, which emerged weeks after the supermodel sported a small baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France.

The couple has been dating for two years and went public with the romance in early 2016.

