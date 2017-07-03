Brie Larson and Kirsten Dunst take in Rodarte runway show

  • Home
Brie Larson, Kirsten Dunst
Posted by Cover Media on July 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Brie Larson praised design sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy for tapping into a "very particular nostalgia".

Brie Larson and Kirsten Dunst have professed their love for Rodarte after sitting front and center at the label's latest show.

Rodarte, helmed by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, showed at Paris Fashion Week Couture on Sunday (02Jul17), with models sweeping the runway in whimsical designs.

Actresses Brie and Kirsten stunned at the show wearing sheer Rodarte looks, and both took to Instagram after to share snaps of the stylish day.

"I (heart) @rodarte," Brie gushed, including a heart emoji with a picture of her wearing a Rodarte dress.

"I love my friends @kateandlauramulleavy @rodarte - my (heart)," Kirsten captioned a shot of a model covered in Gypsophila flowers.

The stars also talked about the show with WWD, with Room star Brie also opening up about how much she loves Parisian architecture.

"The history and architecture is what I love the most about Paris; look down at your feet and you'll miss it," she said, adding of the Rodarte sisters."They tap into a very particular nostalgia for me. I always wanted to be Princess Zelda growing up and I feel they found a way to create this Fleetwood Mac-meets-Zelda combination."

As for Kirsten, the actress admitted she found it tough keeping her emotions in check when she walked into the Paris monastery show space.

"The setting with all the flowers is so beautiful. I got emotional when I came in," she shared.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Carine Roitfeld were also at the presentation.

© Cover Media

