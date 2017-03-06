Brie Larson: 'Don't judge a woman on her looks'

Share

Brie Larson and Jane Fonda have commented on how looks-centric the entertainment industry has become.

Brie Larson wants people to stop judging women on their body weight.

The Room actress is quickly becoming one of the most in demand stars in the movie business thanks to her performance skills and striking appearance.

Though breaking into Hollywood hasn't been an easy journey for the 27-year-old, as she admits she's had to overcome various barriers in the industry in order to try and change others' perceptions.

"The first time I got a spread in a fashion magazine there was a one-off piece of clothing from the runway," she recalled during an interview for The Edit. "I asked, 'Can you only be in magazines if you're the size of this one piece?' There was this silence. Men get custom suits or shirts made to fit, but as women, if you don't fit into that sample you bump up against an aspect of your career you can never blossom into.

"We'd all love to get out of this cycle of abuse where our mental weight is based on our body weight."

Her interview was conducted alongside Hollywood icon Jane Fonda, who "saluted" the younger star for making such a bold statement. The 79-year-old also shared her bemusement at the public's obsession with what celebrities are wearing on the red carpet, as she pointed out how things have changed over the years.

"If someone had asked me back when I started, 'What are you wearing?' I'd have thought they were crazy," she quipped. "Julie Christie made her own goddamn dress when she won an Oscar for Darling."

The Barbarella star also shared how terrifying she thinks it is to be a young woman in the movie industry now, as many roles require nudity.

Noting there's more emphasis on actress' appearances, Brie recalled occasions where her ensemble was questioned when trying out for a part.

"I went to auditions where they wanted a sassy, smart, sexy girl. I would arrive in sneakers and they'd say, 'Come back in a mini- skirt and heels.' I would come back and blow the audition. I felt more in my body when I wasn't dressing as a fantasy for the male gaze," she sighed.

