Brie Larson played fairy princess at The Glass Castle premiere

The book's author says non-waterproof shoes are her idea of dressing up.

Brie Larson did it again at the New York City premiere of The Glass Castle in New York City on Wednesday night (09Aug17), stealing the red carpet glare in a princess gown.

The Room star is known for the clean, structured dresses she wears to award shows and industry events - like the pale blue Atelier Versace she rocked at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards - but she got her princess groove on at the launch of her new film in a stunning nude tulle gown, featuring hundreds of sparkly beads, from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2018 collection.

Thanks to the statement outfit, which she paired with a shimmering cape and silver strappy sandals, the Oscar winner was able to keep her accessories to a minimum. With the dress' neckline almost resembling a diamond necklace, Brie added simple pearl stud earrings and natural makeup with pale pink lips and matching nails.

In the film, 27-year-old Brie plays real-life former gossip columnist Jeannette Walls, who grew up so poor she spent part of her childhood squatting in other people's homes.

Jeannette rocked a cream Ralph Lauren pantsuit at the premiere and admitted that she didn't feel entirely comfortable getting dressed up for the big night.

“(This suit) is out of my comfort zone,” she told Women's Wear Daily. “I’m (living) in Virginia now - I’m a hick. For me, dressing up is shoes that aren’t waterproof.”

She also noted that she dreamed of Brie playing her in the moving rags-to-riches tale but kept her wishes to herself.

"I never told anybody I wanted her to play me because it was too diva-ish," she shared. "I grew up without a television and I didn’t know these movie stars and stuff like that. My dream was to have a flush toilet! We’re not talking about who’s going to play me in a movie."

© Cover Media