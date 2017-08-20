Britney Spears ‘waiting for dad to approve plans to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari’

Share

Britney is said to be convinced of 23-year-old Sam Asghari's intentions but her father isn't.

Britney Spears is reportedly ready to tie the knot again, but her father’s reservations are holding up the singer’s happy ever after.

The 35-year-old is happily loved-up with fitness model Sam Asghari, who she began dating after he was cast in her Slumber Party music video last year. And the twice wed mother of two is allegedly ready to take things to the next level, but her dad Jamie Spears is said to be unsure about Sam’s intentions yet.

“Britney is happy and sure about Sam, but her dad is less so,” a source close to the star told British magazine Heat. “If Britney had it her way, she and Sam would be engaged by now. But Jamie has some reservations and is worried that he may be after her money.”

The 23-year-old hunk has been the singer’s constant companion ever since meeting on set, and recently she posted a cute image of the pair on Instagram with the caption, “Me and my boyfriend,” to which Sam responded: “Her smile makes me crazy.”

Britney’s father Jamie is in charge of the singer’s finances, career and even her relationship decisions since a court conservatorship was put in place following her breakdown in 2007. And her father reportedly doesn’t want the Toxic singer to have another costly divorce.

She split from husband Kevin Federline in 2006, three years after they wed. The former dancer reportedly receives $20,000 (£15,000) per month in child support for their two children, Sean, 11 and Jayden, 10. But the Womanizer songstress is reportedly fed up of being stuck in limbo while “patiently waiting for her dad to approve their proposal plans”.

“Brit’s getting fed up of being told what she can and cannot do,” the insider said. “The conservatorship was put in place when she was very sick, but that was over 10 years ago. Her dad might not be too sure about Sam’s intentions, but Britney is.”

Britney was also briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours.

© Cover Media