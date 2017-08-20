  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Britney Spears ‘waiting for dad to approve plans to ma...

Britney Spears ‘waiting for dad to approve plans to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari’

Britney Spears ‘waiting for dad to approve plans to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari’
Britney Spears
Posted by Cover Media on August 20, 2017 at 11:30 am
Britney is said to be convinced of 23-year-old Sam Asghari's intentions but her father isn't.

Britney Spears is reportedly ready to tie the knot again, but her father’s reservations are holding up the singer’s happy ever after.

The 35-year-old is happily loved-up with fitness model Sam Asghari, who she began dating after he was cast in her Slumber Party music video last year. And the twice wed mother of two is allegedly ready to take things to the next level, but her dad Jamie Spears is said to be unsure about Sam’s intentions yet.

“Britney is happy and sure about Sam, but her dad is less so,” a source close to the star told British magazine Heat. “If Britney had it her way, she and Sam would be engaged by now. But Jamie has some reservations and is worried that he may be after her money.”

The 23-year-old hunk has been the singer’s constant companion ever since meeting on set, and recently she posted a cute image of the pair on Instagram with the caption, “Me and my boyfriend,” to which Sam responded: “Her smile makes me crazy.”

Britney’s father Jamie is in charge of the singer’s finances, career and even her relationship decisions since a court conservatorship was put in place following her breakdown in 2007. And her father reportedly doesn’t want the Toxic singer to have another costly divorce.

She split from husband Kevin Federline in 2006, three years after they wed. The former dancer reportedly receives $20,000 (£15,000) per month in child support for their two children, Sean, 11 and Jayden, 10. But the Womanizer songstress is reportedly fed up of being stuck in limbo while “patiently waiting for her dad to approve their proposal plans”.

“Brit’s getting fed up of being told what she can and cannot do,” the insider said. “The conservatorship was put in place when she was very sick, but that was over 10 years ago. Her dad might not be too sure about Sam’s intentions, but Britney is.”

Britney was also briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours.

© Cover Media

Related news

Britney Spears halts concert as man storms stage

Posted on 10/08/2017
Britney Spears seemed oblivious to the incident at first and carried on performing.

Eva Longoria ‘giving advice to Victoria and David Beckham’

Posted on 12/08/2017
Eva Longoria has advised Victoria and David Beckham to spend quality time together in a bid to strengthen their marriage.

Britney Spears' conservators want to redraft her will - report

Posted on 16/08/2017
The changes will ensure Britney Spears' son Sean and Jayden receive her fortune over time rather than all in one go.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

LOL! Chameleons will hold on to ANYTHING!

All photo albums

Facebook