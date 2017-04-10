Britney Spears confirms new Las Vegas run of shows will be her last

Share

The singer will close out four years of concerts in Sin City with a New Year's Eve spectacular.

Britney Spears has confirmed reports she's leaving Las Vegas at the end of the year.

The Toxic singer has announced the final 18 show dates of her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be wrapping up on New Year's Eve (31Dec17).

"As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be," Spears said in a statement released on Monday (10Apr17). "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Her final run of shows in Sin City will start on 3 September (17).

Over 700,000 fans have experienced Britney: Piece of Me since it opened in December, 2013. As of January 2017, the show has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales.

Spears could return to Vegas in the future - Caesars Entertainment senior vice president of marketing and entertainment, Jason Gastwirth, insists she would be welcomed back with open arms.

"When we first announced Britney: Piece of Me four years ago, we were certain that Britney's residency would revolutionize the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas, and are thrilled at how successful the show has been," Gastwirth said in a statement. "Britney's emergence in this market paved the way for other artists to make Las Vegas their home and as a result, the top entertainment destination in the world. We look forward to working together with Britney again in the future."

© Cover Media