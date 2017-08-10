Britney Spears halts concert as man storms stage

Posted by BUM on August 10, 2017 at 11:00 am
Britney Spears seemed oblivious to the incident at first and carried on performing.

Britney Spears was rushed off stage by security after a man crashed her show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (09Aug17).

The star was performing a routine to Stronger with a group of dancers at Planet Hollywood when the man, wearing a black tank top and jeans, ran onto the stage from the wings and stood behind the group.

A security guard swiftly rushed after him, pulling his arms behind his back and walking him towards the wings, but a scuffle ensued and they both ended up on the floor. The stage invader broke free but was quickly tackled to the ground again.

By this point, the audience could clearly see what was happening as the dancers had dropped to their knees as part of the routine, and a few of them broke formation to help the guard control the man while Britney remained oblivious to the commotion, asking the audience, "Are you guys having fun?"

Two security guards then walked through the dancers to Britney, who appeared confused and shocked, and she could be heard asking them, "Is something okay? What's going on? What's going on? Who's hurt?"

The 35-year-old was then escorted off the stage while the man was still being restrained against the floor by a large group of guards and dancers.

Jason Blackhurst from Melbourne, Australia shared footage of the incident with 9news.com.au and said, "When they moved him off the stage everybody started chanting 'Britney, Britney.'"

The man was reportedly handcuffed and removed from the stage before Britney, who only had two songs remaining in her set, returned to perform one more track.

The concert kicked off Britney's next residency stint and before the show, she tweeted, "Feels so good to be back in Vegas!! #PieceOfMe returns tonight!"

