Britney Spears oozes positivity a decade after head-shaving incident

Share

Britney Spears shared a flashback snap of herself with son Jayden as she expressed how blessed she feels to be a mother.

Britney Spears shared a powerful Bible verse on the 10th anniversary of her head-shaving incident on Thursday (16Feb17).

On 16 February 2007 the singer was seen shaving off her long brunette locks when salon owner Esther Tognozzi refused to, after which she went to a tattoo parlor and got two new inkings. Just days later she was photographed attacking a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella.

The shocking behaviour came amid a bitter custody battle between Britney and her ex-husband Kevin Federline over their two sons Sean and Jayden, now 11 and 10, and the following year (08) the backing dancer was awarded sole physical and legal custody of the boys.

A decade on, after various psychiatric treatments and her father Jamie Spears becoming her conservator, Britney is in a good place and has seemingly marked her transformation with a series of uplifting posts on Instagram.

Alongside a shot of a Bible verse reading, "Those who plant in tears will harvest with shouts of joy,” Britney wrote: “Love this verse, Something everyone should live by.”

She also uploaded an adorable flashback photo of herself holding Jayden, captioning the cute photo: “Found this today and realized I'm a very blessed and lucky mommy #tbt (throwback Thursday).”

Fans showered the 35-year-old with praise, with one advising her to “keep strong” as she’s an “idol and strength for many”, while another Instagram user gushed that her love of motherhood is a "beautiful" thing.

Britney’s health isn't the only aspect of her life that has improved over the years - her music has also had a successful comeback. She released her ninth album Glory in 2016 and is currently performing as part of her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She also recently embarked on a romance with model Sam Asghari, who starred in her music video for track Slumber Party.

© Cover Media