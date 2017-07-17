Britney Spears' passion for dance inspired new perfume

Share

Britney Spears is gearing up to unveil her 22nd perfume, a flirty scent named VIP Private Show.

Britney Spears took inspiration from her dance background when formulating her new perfume.

In addition to being a best-selling popstar, the Piece of Me singer has found success with her fragrance line, created in partnership with Estee Lauder.

Britney released her first fragrance Curious in 2004, and is now gearing up to release her 22nd product, a flirty scent named VIP Private Show.

"The original Private Show celebrates one of my biggest passions - dancing - and I'm so excited to be able to take the fragrance to a more personal place with VIP Private Show," she told People. "There's an amazing connection between a performer and the audience when you're putting on a show."

VIP Private Show features a musk base, a floral bouquet at the heart and fresh and sweet fruity notes at the top of the scent, such as accords of violet and magnolia. The 35-year-old doesn't lack options when it comes to her own signature scent, and shares that her choice of spritz depends on her mood.

"I love the idea helping people feel sexy, strong and confident, and I think my fragrances show that. Each of my fragrances represents a different side of my personality and my passions," she said.

Not only is the blonde beauty an international superstar, but she also shares sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

But when she's not busy at work or home, Britney has some pretty simple ways to relax.

"(I) take a relaxing bath or a yoga class, if I am not spending time with my boys. I need to have a little bit of 'me' time, and a break from all the hectic activity helps keep me grounded," she smiled.

Britney Spears VIP Private Show is available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml versions, priced from $32 (£25).

