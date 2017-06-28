Britney Spears shoots down lip-syncing rumors

Britney Spears
Posted by Cover Media on June 28, 2017 at 4:00 am
The pop star was caught out while performing in Japan this month.

Britney Spears has slammed critics who refuse to accept she's not lip-syncing when she performs live.

The pop sensation sat down for a TV interview in Israel ahead of her upcoming 3 July (17) concert in Tel Aviv and addressed lingering rumors suggesting she sings to a pre-recorded vocal track during performances.

"A lot of people think that I don't sing live," Spears said. "Because I'm dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback.

"It really p**ses me off because I am busting my a** out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."

The lip-sync 'haters' really turned on Britney earlier this month (Jun17), after footage of her fumbling with her microphone during an onstage mishap in Tokyo, Japan went viral. As she untangled her hair from the microphone, her vocals continued, even though she clearly wasn't singing.

In 2014, Spears' manager Adam Leber explained that the star uses a backing track while on stage.

“To put on the show that she puts on, it’s virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does," Leber told Medium at the time. "She’s singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing. There’s no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time.”

The Piece of Me hitmaker is set to headline a series of shows around the globe over the coming months, including performances in Hong Kong and Singapore. In August (17), the singer will kick off the final shows of her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency.

© Cover Media

