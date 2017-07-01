Britney Spears sings Happy Birthday live in Singapore

Share

The pop star was genuinely annoyed by miming allegations when questioned about her shows on Israeli TV.

Britney Spears has made an effort to put longrunning lip-syncing rumors to rest by belting out a live rendition of Happy Birthday onstage in Singapore.

For years, the Toxic hitmaker has been dogged by claims suggesting she mimes much of her way through concerts, including her Las Vegas residency show, and instead relies on pre-recorded vocal tracks to pull her through.

She recently addressed the rumors during a rare TV interview in Israel earlier this week (begs26Jun17), when she blasted critics for their harsh comments, and on Friday (30Jun17), Britney tried her utmost to prove her haters wrong by taking to the stage in Singapore and singing for real as she shared birthday wishes for her bodyguard Jacob.

During a break in her show, one of the pop superstar's dancers brought out a cake decorated with a sparkling candle, as Britney, dressed in a sexy black bra and panty ensemble, proceeded to perform an elaborate version of Happy Birthday.

Fans made sure to capture the surprise moment on camera, posting the footage to social media as they heaped praise on the 35-year-old.

"SLAYYYYY THESE VOCALS OMGGGGGGGGGG (oh my god) #BritneyLiveInConcert (sic)," tweeted one devotee, while a fellow concert-goer shared, "I JUST WITNESSED BRITNEY SPEARS SINGING LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MANY YEARS IN SINGAPORE".

Another excited fan posted, "I CAN NOT BREATHE!!!!!! NEVER COME FOR BRITNEY'S SINGING VOICE EVER AGAIN. I AM DEAD."

The positive response is sure to give Britney's confidence a big boost as she presses on with her international shows, including one in Tel Aviv, Israel on 3 July (17).

During the Israeli TV chat, the star appeared genuinely annoyed after the reporter asked how much of her concerts are performed live.

"A lot of people think that I don't sing live," she said. "Because I'm dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback.

"It really p**ses me off because I am busting my a** out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."

