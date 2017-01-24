Brooke Mueller leaves rehab

Posted by Cover Media on January 24, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Brooke Mueller checked into rehab after an altercation with her nanny.

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller has left rehab after a month-long stay.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation in November (16) after she briefly went missing with her and Charlie’s twins Max and Bob. They were all found in a bar in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Brooke was reportedly involved in an altercation with her nanny. She subsequently checked into rehab in December.

Her mother Moira Fiore has now revealed to ETOnline that Brooke is out of the facility and is determined to stay healthy.

"I'm really proud of how well Brooke is doing after her treatment plan and being a full time mom again," she said. "She's very committed to being the best mom and staying healthy."

Moira, who became guardian of the twins as Brooke sought help, also shared a picture, which was taken last week (ends22Jan17), of Brooke posing with her seven-year-old twins in the snow.

Brooke's sister Sydney Wolofsky had previously told the website the former real estate agent wouldn't leave the treatment facility until she was totally clean.

"She's the one that's like, 'I don't want to leave for a little while, I need to really work on myself'," she said. "I know that she doesn't want to leave until she is... totally sober with no temptations of any kind, which is really smart on her part."

Brooke married the Anger Management actor in 2008 and their divorce was finalised in 2011. The twins are their only children together.

