Brooklyn Beckham bans selfies from photography book tour - report

Brooklyn Beckham's first photography book has been mocked by arts critics.

Aspiring photographer Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly banned fans from taking selfies on his book tour.

The 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham releases his debut photography collection, What I See, on Thursday (29Jun17) and is set to tour the U.K. promoting the tome.

However, fans hoping to take their own picture with the star will reportedly be disappointed, as according to editors at Britain's Daily Star newspaper, he has banned people from taking selfies at book signings.

An insider at British book retailer Waterstones, whose shops will host Brooklyn's book signings reportedly told the publication, "We have warned fans that selfies will not be permitted as Brooklyn has asked for them to be banned. He has also asked that no gifts be given to him. It's all a little diva-ish."

Brooklyn will launch the book at a glamorous event in London on Tuesday (27Jun17), before beginning his tour in Manchester, England on Friday (30Jun17).

Yet, the book has been slammed by some reviewers who've received advance copies, with many mocking the youngster's crude photography style.

Alice Jones, the arts editor of Britain's the i newspaper posted two of the teenager's photographs on Twitter, including one featuring an elephant in silhouette, and wrote "Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions."

Brooklyn had captioned the image, "elephants in kenya (sic). so hard to photograph, but incredible to see."

Responding to the journalist's tweet, other social media users questioned why the celebrity teenager had received a book deal ahead of other talented youngsters.

A spokesperson for Brooklyn's publisher, Penguin Random House defended their decision to publish the photography collection.

"What I See is a book for teenagers, by a teenager, which gives Brooklyn's fans broader insight into his world seen through his unique and creative perspective," they told the i.

"Teenagers lives are filled with the visual image and we know Brooklyn's photos resonate with his huge young following, who avidly follow his life through his photography. We are proud to bring these images together in a book for a young generation for the first time."

© Cover Media