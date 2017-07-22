Brooklyn Beckham dating Madison Beer - report

Share

Brooklyn ended his relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz earlier this year (17).

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly dating singer Madison Beer.

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son and his rumored new girlfriend, both 18, were spotted leaving department store Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, California on Friday afternoon (21Jul17).

Their shopping trip came hot on the heels of a dinner date the couple shared on Thursday evening (20Jul17) at West Hollywood, California hotspot, Catch LA, where they arrived hand in hand. The youngsters were joined by Victoria Beckham and a friend and were spotted getting quite amorous between courses.

Rumors of the new relationship began earlier this month (Jul17), after Brooklyn and Madison were spotted at a concert in Santa Clarita, California, and at a Los Angeles nightclub last weekend (15-16Jul17).

Brooklyn previously dated singer Tallia Storm and actresses Sonia Ben Ammar and Chloe Grace Moretz, who he split from earlier this year (17), while Beer recently ended a relationship with Jack Gilinsky.

The former couple hit headlines earlier this month (Jul17) after an old audio recording of Gilinsky verbally abusing Beer emerged online. The leaked footage, which was recorded last year (16), featured Gilinsky repeatedly blasting Madison as a "slut". He subsequently issued a public apology, insisting he should never have used such "terrible... unforgivable" words about his then-girlfriend.

Madison was also once linked to singer Justin Bieber, who discovered her online at the age of 13, but last month (Jun17), she insisted she would never date her mentor.

"Oh my god, no never," she said in an interview on radio programme the Zach Sang Show. "I just almost died (thinking about that). No, not ever, ever, ever, ever, ever. Like, I'm signed with Justin, there's not much more famous than him (sic), like, if I was going (to date someone for publicity) it would've happened if that was the case. First of all, he's like (a) big brother (so) never, but I would never in a million years use anyone and people think that goes on a lot in Hollywood."

© Cover Media