Brooklyn Beckham: 'My mom Victoria cried when she saw my book'

Brooklyn Beckham admitted that his mother loves to have her photo taken.

Brooklyn Beckham's proud mother Victoria became tearful when she saw his finished book for the first time.

The 18-year-old son of designer Victoria and her former soccer star husband David released his debut photography collection titled What I See in the U.K. in June (17). The teenager's snaps have received mixed reviews, with some deeming them "brilliant" while others panned the photos and captions alongside them. But the youngster can always rely on the support of someone closer to home.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate the U.S. release of the book, Brooklyn shared that his mother, who has always encouraged him to follow his passion for photography, was extremely proud of his achievement.

"My mom cried," he revealed to the news outlet. "Like, the last day I was getting everything finished, like the paper material and all that. So, yeah, my mom cried. She's really proud."

Being in close proximity to a camera is common for the Beckhams, so it's no surprise that the teenager has opted for a career in front of the lens. Dad David also frequently shares his pictures on Instagram, while his fashionista mother has been a cover star many times over.

"My mom likes getting her photo taken," he joked in the interview at Los Angeles' Annenberg Space for Photography.

Brooklyn, who has been interning with fashion photographer Nick Knight over the summer, is moving to New York in August to study photography for four years. And while he admits that being the son of a sportsman and a Spice Girl has its advantages, it also has "its ups and downs".

"I'm really excited. Photography is (it), that's what I really want to do," he smiled. "I feel like I get opportunities that most people my age don't get. But, like, I can't do what most 18-year-olds do," he added. "Like, I can't go out partying all the time, I have to work and get up early. So it kind of has its ups and downs."

