Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick expecting second child

Andy Roddick tenderly called wife Brooklyn Decker the "best mother on earth" when he announced she was pregnant with their daughter.

The Battleship star is already mother to 21-month-old son Hank with tennis champion Andy, who she married in 2009, and the pair will soon be extending their family further.

Andy broke the happy news as he was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday (22Jul17) in Rhode Island, speaking affectionately about his 30-year-old wife to the audience and subtly dropping in the announcement that the actress is pregnant again.

"Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all," he confessed in the speech, obtained by E! News. "You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full.

"Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth."

The 34-year-old sportsman also recalled touching memories of his mother, late father and son in the heartfelt speech.

Brooklyn and Andy first met when they were introduced by the tennis champ's agent in 2007. In a previous interview with David Letterman, the blonde beauty recalled the "chivalrous story" of their courtship.

"He got his agent to call my agent," she told the talk show host. "I said this guy is just a catch, and just again, his chivalry, it just wooed me. I said this is the man I'm gonna marry and a year later we're married."

Brooklyn's plan worked as the couple got engaged in 2008 and married in 2009. They now live in Austin, Texas, with Hank and their two dogs, Bob Costas and Billie Jean King.

