Brooklyn Decker breaks down in tears after dropping off son at daycare

The model-turned-actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Andy Roddick.

Actress Brooklyn Decker burst into tears when she said goodbye to her son on his first day of daycare.

The Grace and Frankie star dropped off little Hank, who turns two in September (17), at his nursery for the first time ever on Wednesday (16Aug17) and the blonde beauty left the facility in complete shock when she found herself uncontrollably sobbing from separation anxiety.

"Hank's first day of daycare was the worst," the new mom lamented in a video post on Instagram, "For me. It was the worst for me. He was completely thrilled. He didn't even turn to say bye. (He was like) 'Peace out, mom'."

The former Friends with Better Lives star even sobbed in the footage as she drives while speaking to someone on speakerphone, noting she probably would have been in a worse state if a kind lady didn't take control of the situation.

“He just walked off, he was totally fine,” she howled. “There was this sweet woman. She just grabbed his hand... and they just walked away!”

Brooklyn shares baby Hank with her former tennis player husband Andy Roddick. The couple has another tyke on the way - Roddick announced her second pregnancy in a sweet tribute to his wife as he was inducted to the Tennis Hall of Fame in Rhode Island last month (22Jul17).

"Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all," he confessed in the speech, obtained by E! News. "Hank will someday realise how lucky he is, and our daughter that's coming will also realise she has the best mother on earth."

The 34-year-old sportsman also recalled touching memories of his own mother, late father and son in the heartfelt address.

Brooklyn and Andy first met when they were introduced by the tennis champ's agent in 2007. They became engaged in 2008 and married in 2009.

© Cover Media