  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Brooklyn Decker creates style app so daters can dress to imp...

Brooklyn Decker creates style app so daters can dress to impress

Brooklyn Decker creates style app so daters can dress to impress
Brooklyn Decker
Posted by Cover Media on June 20, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress has teamed up with bosses at dating website Match.com to help women perfect their look.

Model-turned-actress Brooklyn Decker is helping women dress for a date with a new style app.

The Battleship star and her Finery co-creator Whitney Casey have teamed up with bosses at dating website Match.com to create a new platform to guide women through their wardrobe choices for a romantic night out.

Decker, who is married to retired tennis ace Andy Roddick, reveals that since launching her new fashion forward app in March (17), users have been inundating her with questions about dating designs.

"We wanted to figure out if we could find a solution for this," she says. "We said, 'Let's reach out to the leader in online dating', so we reached out to Match.com. I think, ultimately, the thing we have in common with Match.com is probably anyone who’s dating online is probably shopping online. Most of our users do 70 to 80 per cent of their shopping online."

Brooklyn and Whitney's Finery helps those desperate for dating duds perfect their look, which in turn boosts confidence.

Using linked email accounts and online clothing purchases, their system suggests outfits based on users' preferences and shopping habits.

"We have all of your wardrobe-related purchases, so we can see the colors you like wearing, we can see the way you dress in certain weather, we can see the silhouette of skirts you like to wear, we can see the price point you spend at," Brooklyn adds. "When you have all of that data on users, you can really build a strong recommendation and build something that women will want to use and that will also allow them to shop their own closet.

"I have my opinion about what people should wear on a date, and I definitely feel like there are certain things you should conceal or withhold as a little surprise for later, until you know someone better," she adds. "I’m really curious to see what the feedback is."

© Cover Media

Related news

Ice Cube offers to move basketball final for big boxing bout if the price is right

Posted on 19/06/2017
Floyd Mayweather, Jr's highly-anticipated fight night clashes with a BIG3 final.

Carla Bruni: 'Donald Trump romance is fake news'

Posted on 19/06/2017
The French singer and model, who is married to France's former President, insists she has little in common with the First Lady.

Milo Ventimiglia worked hard to fix his 'crooked mouth'

Posted on 19/06/2017
The actor was often criticized at auditions.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Where to find the BEST pool floats

All photo albums

Facebook