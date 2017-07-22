Brooklyn Decker jokes about squeezing ‘sausage foot’ into Dior boots

Share

Brooklyn Decker isn’t afraid of “DIY fashion”, and recently used a black marker to color in the white heel of a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes she bought.

Brooklyn Decker was once so determined to get her hands on a pair of discontinued Christian Dior boots that she bought a size too small.

The Grace and Frankie actress recently took PeopleStyle on a tour of her closet and picked out some of her favorite items to show off. Among her most loved fashion belongings is a pair of “witchy, Victorian” Dior heels that she hunted for online.

“I found these recently on eBay. I had been searching for many, many, many months. I think they came out last year and I missed them,” she said. “I had a Google alert for them and an alert on every resale site that you can imagine and I found them used on eBay.

“They’re a size too small but I stuffed my sausage foot in there and it was so worth it.”

Brooklyn admitted in the video tour that she has a “weakness for shoes”, with a wall dedicated solely to footwear. Another of her recent purchases is a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes, but Brooklyn was unhappy with the heel so decided to attempt to alter them herself.

“I got these on sale online. But I didn’t like the white part of the heel so I colored it with a Sharpie and I think it’s working, so I’m going to continue coloring with a Sharpie,’ she smiled.

As well as shoes, Brooklyn has a large array of bags to choose from on a daily basis. Her favorite bag is one that looks like a milk carton, which she opened to find her health insurance card and a bunch of quarters.

“This is one of my favorite bags, the milk carton. It always freaks people out and that makes me happy,” she laughed.

