Bruce Springsteen slams Donald Trump's immigration ban

The singer also saluted the millions of women who protested the new leader's inauguration earlier this month (Jan17).

Singer Bruce Springsteen has offered his support to the activists protesting President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, insisting his ban is un-American.

Americans around the country have gathered in force to protest against Trump's new policy, which temporarily bans refugees and immigrants from several Middle Eastern countries including Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

The Born in the U.S.A. hitmaker is currently touring Australia and New Zealand as part of his River Tour and on Monday (30Jan17), the 67-year-old slammed the executive order during a show.

"Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting, at airports around our country, the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees. America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American," he said.

Bruce was a vocal supporter of President Trump's election opponent Hillary Clinton last year (16), and he recently spoke out in support of the Women's March rallies that took place across America and around the world the day after Trump was inaugurated on 20 January (17).

"We're a long way from home," he told the crowd at a concert in Perth. "Our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of women and men that marched yesterday in every city of America. And in Melbourne.

"We rallied against hate and division and in support of tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, health care and immigrant rights. We stand with you. We are the new American resistance."

He also recently performed a secret acoustic concert to thank former President Barack Obama's staff earlier this month (Jan17).

© Cover Media